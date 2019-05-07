Pensioner pushed to the floor and robbed of handbag in Northampton

An 81-year-old woman was robbed of her handbag and pushed to the floor in an attack in Northampton.

The victim was walking along Melbourne Road, in St James, at around 10pm on May 5 when she approached by an unknown man.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "He grabbed the pensioner's bag and tried to pull it from her arm, saying he "needed it".

"In the ensuing struggle the man then pushed the woman’s wheeled walking frame, causing her to fall.

"The man then took her handbag and ran off towards Barclays bank on Weedon Road.

"The woman was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm," he added.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 6ft and of average build. He was aged between 20-30 and wore a black jacket.

Anyone with information or who saw the robbery is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.