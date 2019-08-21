Pensioner chases off burglars from her Northamptonshire bedroom

Officers are appealing for information after a Towcester woman chased two burglars out of her bedroom in the middle of the night.

At around 1.30am on Saturday, August 17, the 76-year-old woman awoke in her home in Willis Way to find two masked men stood in her bedroom.

Willis Way.

While the men did not speak to the woman or approach her, the woman shouted at them and got out of bed, chasing them down the stairs.

The pair then left the house via the rear doors.

It was found that they had broken into the home by smashing the glass of the conservatory and back door of the property, searching the downstairs before they entered the woman’s room.

It is possible the offenders left the area in a light silver BMW seen driving away from Willis Way at speed at around 1.50am.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.