Pedestrian dies after Corby crash

A man died after he was hit by a car in Corby earlier this month.

In an appeal launched today (December 30) police released details of the crash, which took place at about 6.50pm on December 15.

A maroon Citroen C1 was travelling along Oldland Road in the direction of Butland Road when it was involved in a crash with a pedestrian just after the junction of Waver Close.

The pedestrian, a 79-year-old man, died at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101."