A pedestrian was killed in Northampton town centre last night in a fatal collision with a car.

Emergency services were called to Wellingborough Road last night (August 18) at around 11pm after a person was struck by a grey Ford Fiesta.

Sadly, the pedestrian died of their injuries.

Northamptonshire Police has launched a witness appeal. Anyone who saw the incident, has dashcam footage or knows any other information should ring 101.