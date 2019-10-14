Patrols on Northampton estate to tackle parking outside schools and other community issues

Police officers spent last week patrolling an area of Northampton to tackle community concerns.

Police constables and community support officers patrolled the St Crispins area as part of a 'week of action'.

Police stock

'High visibility patrols' were made around primary schools to ensure vehicles are parked legally and safely.

This resulted in multiple words of advice given and one ticket being given for driving while on a mobile phone, according to PCSO Samantha Dyson's alert.

The officers were also knocking on doors in the Kettering Road and Wellingborough Road areas of the town centre to find out what the main concerns are within the community.

"We are trying our hardest to help tackle those issues and concerns raised to us so please if you see anything suspicious or have any concerns please do not hesitate to contact us or tell us if you see us out and about," she wrote.