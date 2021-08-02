Passengers and staff terrorised by man carrying a knife at Northampton train station

A man who was carrying a knife when he racially abused Northampton train station staff has been jailed for six months.

British Transport Police arrested Terance Brown, 57, after he also yelled at a passenger “I’ve got corona, get back, I will spit on you.”

When later asked in interview why he shouted at the woman on the platform that morning, Brown said “because I wanted to.”

Terance Brown

Brown appeared at Northamptonshire Crown Court in May where he pleaded guilty to two counts of racially aggravated public order, possession of a bladed article in a public place, criminal damage and a public order offence.

Last month, a judged sentenced him to a total of 26 weeks in prison and ordered him pay a victim surcharge of £156.

BTP officers were called to Northampton railway station at 2pm on Wednesday 14 October 2020 following reports of a man being violent towards station staff.

One member of staff told them that Brown had been racially abusive towards him and that he had damaged a portable barrier.

They found Brown laying in the middle of the floor of the station concourse but, as the officers engaged with him, Brown became loud and argumentative.

They arrested him on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and criminal damage, a subsequent search uncovered a small knife in his possession.

As Brown was being taken into police custody, a woman approached the officers stating he had earlier yelled “I’ve got corona, get back, I will spit on you” at her as he got off a service at the station.

Brown's tirade of racial abuse directed at the BTP officers continued on the journey to custody.

Police Sergeant, Chris Woolley, said: “Brown’s behaviour on that day was erratic and completely unprovoked, he caused distress to a number of people at the station and no one should feel unsafe when travelling.

“We will not tolerate abuse on the railway network, whether it’s aimed at the public, rail staff or our officers. I am thankful to the courts for ensuring he spends his immediate future behind bars.