Passenger left with 'life-threatening injuries' after car collides with tree in Northamptonshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving after a car crashed into a tree in Northamptonshire and left a passenger with life-threatening injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious collision yesterday.

At around 12.40am on Sunday, June 9, a black Vauxhall Corsa travelling westbound along Roman Road, left the road close to Whilton for reasons as yet unknown and collided with a tree.

A man travelling in the front passenger seat suffered serious, potentially life-threatening head and back injuries and was taken by land ambulance to University Hospital Coventry.

The male driver of the vehicle also suffered head and neck injuries and was taken to Northampton General Hospital.

Anyone who saw the collision, the vehicle being driven beforehand, or anyone with information about the incident, is asked to call the Northamptonshire Police Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, regarding incident 25 of June 9, 2019.

A 23-year-old Northampton man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and possession of cannabis, has been released on bail until July 2.