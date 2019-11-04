Pair on motorcycle damage car after chase through Northampton

Two people on a motorcycle damaged and chased a car through Northampton last week.

A white car being driven in Kettering Road was chased by a dark motorbike being ridden by two people, both wearing helmets, at around 4.10pm on Thursday (October 31).

The car was reportedly chased on Kettering Road, near Morrisons. Photo: Google

They then damaged the vehicle close to the Morrisons supermarket, according to police.

The pair then followed the car along Wellingborough Road before police officers arrived and they made off.

Anyone who saw any part of the incident, or has information about it, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.