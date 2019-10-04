Pair assaulted by man dressed as Tom Cruise in Top Gun during fight at Northampton fancy dress party

A man has been sentenced after assaulting two people while dressed as Tom Cruise's character in Top Gun at a fancy dress party in Northampton.

Alexander Smalley was given a suspended jail term at Northampton Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, October 3) over the fight at St Crispin Community Centre in March.

Northampton Magistrates Court

The 27-year-old, of Avimore Gardens, Northampton, insisted his actions were in self-defence but was convicted of two counts of assault on August 22.

On March 8, Smalley was at a party with his girlfriend when he was asked to leave - he had previously been pulling down his trousers on the dance floor, the court heard.

The prosecution lawyer said he then became aggressive and Daniel Bichener, who was also at the party, tried to intervene.

But Smalley grabbed him by the throat, punched him in the face and kicked him in the ribs on the floor.

Mr Bichener's sister Rebecca Strachan then came over in a bid to calm things down, but Smalley punched her in the jaw.

The electrician ran away when police were called but the prosecution said it was not hard to find him a few streets away because of his costume.

Smalley's defence lawyer said he disputes most of the prosecution's version of events but knows he could have acted differently.

He was given a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and told to pay compensation of £250, victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £680.