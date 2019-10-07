Pair arrested over sheep butchery in Northamptonshire after police find 'offence in progress'

Two men are in custody on suspicion of offences linked to the spate of attacks on sheep across the Midlands after being arrested in Northamptonshire.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious activity in a field near Welford discovered an offence in progress and went on to stop a vehicle on the A14 shortly after 1am this morning (Monday, October 7).

Police were called to a field near Welford before arresting the pair on the A14. Photo: Google

Two Birmingham men aged 23 and 35 were arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage - both remain in custody this afternoon.

The stopped vehicle was seized by officers and will undergo forensic examination, a police spokesman said.

Operation Stock is the Northamptonshire Police investigation into reports of illegal sheep butchery and theft that have plagued the county and neighbouring forces this year.