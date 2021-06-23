Pair admit stealing phone and camera from man in Northampton town centre but deny carrying knife
They appeared in court this morning and will be back in October
Two men have admitted robbing a man in Northampton town centre at Northampton Crown Court this morning (Wednesday, June 23).
Joseph Purr and Aaron Winfield pleaded guilty to stealing a mobile phone, a camera and two camera lenses from the victim in Abington Street on May 8.
But the pair of 21-year-olds denied a second charge of carrying a knife on Abington Street and Fish Street on the same day.
Purr, of Wickman Drive, Long Buckby, and Winfield, of Bridge Street, Weedon, will return to the same court for a pre-trial review on October 4.