Paedophile hunters prompt grooming investigation after attending Northampton house

A grooming investigation has been launched after so-called paedophile hunters carried out a sting on an address in Northampton.

A team of between five and six of the hunters attended an address in the east of the town on Thursday, August 29, having allegedly posed online as a 12-year-old girl who was willing to meet the individual.

However, the man they had proposed to meet was not at the address in question.

The team passed the information onto Northamptonshire Police at around 10.30pm the same day.

A force spokeswoman said it was looking into the grooming claims.

She said: "Evidence has been passed onto us and our POLIT (Paedophile Online Investigation Team) Team are now investigating. No arrests made yet."