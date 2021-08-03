Paedophile, 39, jailed for 14 years after Northampton girls speak up over abuse

Police have saluted the bravery of two Northampton victims of child sex abuse who sparked a police investigation which led to a paedophile being jailed for 14 years.

Gareth Berry assaulted four girls over a five-year period from 2011.

In 2016, two victims living in Northampton reported the abuse to police and an investigation began.

Gareth Berry has been jailed for 14 years after being convicted of ten child sex offences

As a result of detectives' inquires, two more victims identified themselves to the Leicestershire Police Child Abuse Investigation Unit claiming that they too had been sexually abused by Berry.

DC Nicky Webb, investigating officer at Northamptonshire Police, said: “The significant custodial sentence Berry has received is a reflection of the devastating impact these offences, that he denied throughout, have had on these vulnerable victims and their families.

“Berry believed that he would get away with abusing his victims as he did not think they would be strong enough to speak out and engage in the justice process.

"I’m very glad that they proved him wrong.”

Despite denying the allegations, Berry was was charged with a string of offences and last week a jury at Leicester Crown Court found him guilty of 10 charges of assault, sexual assault and sexual activity with a child.

Berry, of Houldsworth Crescent in Coventry, was also made subject to an extended licence period of one year, an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and has been placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Raj Pahal, from the Leicestershire CAIU, was another investigating officer. He said: “All four victims were children when Berry began abusing them.

"He took advantage of them for his own sexual gratification in the belief that they wouldn’t tell anyone about what he was doing. As they got older, however, they realised what had happened and reported his crimes to police.

"I hope the fact that he has been convicted of his crimes – and is now serving a significant custodial sentence – will provide some reassurance and allow them to begin to move on with their lives.”