Owners sought over jewellery in sock during raid in Northampton burglaries probe

The owners of items of costume jewellery recovered during a raid are being sought by police officers investigating a series of burglaries in Northampton.

A gilt brooch, a floral ring, a gemstone ring and an owl pendant were found in a sock during the search warrant.

The costume jewellery found in a sock during a police raid over a series of burglaries. Photos: Northamptonshire Police

As they were not identified by any of the victims of the burglaries under investigation, officers want to find their owners to establish whether there are any other victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone who recognises any of the items should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.