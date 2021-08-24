An overseas student at the University of Northampton is at risk of losing his visa after admitting to stealing various items from halls of residence at a court hearing yesterday (Monday, August 23).

Bamidele Moshood pleaded guilty to stealing a TV, an Xbox console and controller, an Apple TV box, a handbag and a portable speaker from flats at the Waterside Campus.

The 23-year-old, who also lives at the Park Avenue apartments, is studying at the university on a student visa from Nigeria, Northampton Crown Court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamidele Moshood stole various items from flats in the halls of residence at the University of Northampton's Waterside campus, where he was also staying as an overseas student.

James Smith-Wilds, prosecuting, said there was no one present when the 'low-value' items were taken in June and July and most, if not all of them, have now been returned.

He added that no damage had been done to gain entry and there were no signs of ransacking.