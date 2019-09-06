Overnight patrols to continue as police try to clamp down on sheep butchery in Northamptonshire

Detectives investigating a series of illegal sheep butchery offences across Northamptonshire say they are continuing to work with farmers to investigate the crimes threatening their livelihoods.

Northamptonshire Police launched Operation Stock in July to investigate a number of reports of lambs and sheep being killed and illegally butchered in fields across the county.

As part of the operation, officers have been working with farmers in Northamptonshire as well as police across the borders in Leicestershire and Warwickshire, to gather intelligence and progress lines of enquiry.

Alongside the investigation work, the force says Operation Stock patrols will continue overnight in rural areas, to encourage rural residents and workers to call police with any information about suspicious activity in their area.

Detective inspector Johnny Campbell said: “The investigation into this series of crimes continues and I would like to reiterate how seriously we are taking these incidents in order to bring those responsible for threatening our farmers’ livelihoods to justice.

“Intelligence is coming into the team every day for us to develop and investigate, and I would like to thank those members of the community for talking to us.

“We are currently following numerous lines of enquiry and I continue to urge anybody with any information they have to call us on 101, or 999 to report a crime in progress.”

Following a forensic investigation, the Operation Stock Investigation team has eliminated a Hampshire man from their enquiries and he has now been released with no further action.

A Coventry man arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage in relation to Operation Stock offences remains on police bail pending further enquiries.

Find out more about Operation Stock at: www.northants.police.uk/OpStock