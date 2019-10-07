Online fundraising page Justice For Harry raises £6,200 in five days to support family at centre of campaign for justice

An online fundraising page for Northampton Town Harry Dunn has raised more than £6,000 to help any legal costs to bring the wife of a US diplomat back to England to face justice.

The page, which was set up five days ago on Go Fund Me, had, at the time of writing, already brought in £6,290 towards its target of £10,000.

Set up by Marilyn Talbot on behalf of Charlotte Charles, the page is headed, Justice For Harry. The hashtag #JusticeForHarry was trending on social media on Monday.

Harry Dunn, 19 of Charlton near Brackley, died in hospital earlier this year, following the collision on the B4031 Park End, Croughton. He was riding a motorcycle at the time of the head-on collision with a car.

Prime Minister joins calls for American suspect in Harry Dunn's death to face justice

'Do the right thing and come back to face justice': Chief Constable pleads to US diplomat's wife to return over Northampton Town fan's death

Suspect in investigation into death of Northampton Town fan has left country, police confirm

The statement on the Go Fund Me page said: "Harry leaves behind a devastated mother and father Charlotte and Tim, twin brother Niall, step parents Bruce and Tracey and a large close knit family who are struggling to come to terms with the tragic and abrupt end to Harry’s life.

"The police have now confirmed that Harry was riding perfectly safely on the night of the crash travelling on his own side of the road when he collided with an oncoming vehicle being driven on the wrong side of the road.

"Harry lived his short life to the fullest with his twin brother and three other brothers and a sister. Harry was bubbly and outgoing and from the age of seven he shared a passion for riding motorbikes with his Gramps and step-dad.

"That passion eventually grew to become his main interest in life and Harry lived for riding spending all his wages on fuel for his bike. He loved to get out on the road and explore the countryside, with Portland Bill being one of his favourite places.

"But his travels took him all over the UK and by the age of 19 he had racked up an incredible 50,000 on his bikes, making him a highly experienced, safe and capable rider. The family take enormous comfort from the fact that his riding at the time of the collision was not to blame for the accident.

"Harry’s other passion, which he shared with his Dad Tim, was supporting their local football club Northampton Town.

"Harry’s love for his family and friends however outshone everything and made him the caring and loving young man he was. The family are so pleased to see how much Harry was loved by so many, as demonstrated by the huge turnout for his funeral.

"Harry’s loss has left an enormous hole in the lives of the family and they are understandably going through a shattering and life changing time. This funding page is being set up to help the family and his twin brother Niall through these traumatic times and to build up a fund as the family embark on a campaign to search for Justice for Harry as the legal process unfolds. We will update this page as frequently as we can. In the meantime, we would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any amount of money you are able to donate, no matter how big or small."