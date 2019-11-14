One punch killer admits Northants manslaughter

An Irchester man has admitted killing a man with a single punch following a row at a working men’s club.

The victim, Peter Roberts, had been in a coma after he suffered a fractured skull during the incident on December 10, 2016, at Brafield-on-the-Green Working Men’s Club. He died in July 2018 more than two years after the incident.

Killer Sam Whittet, 24, of Knuston Spinney, Irchester, has already served 33 months in jail after admitting GBH during a court hearing in June 2017.

But today (Thursday, November 14) he was brought back before the court following the death of Mr Roberts to face a new manslaughter charge.

It is unusual for a defendant to face the court twice over the same incident, but the death of Mr Roberts allowed the legal system to re-arrest and indict Whittet on the fresh charge.

He admitted manslaughter at Northampton Crown Court, watched by the families of both men, and will be sentenced in December.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking heard how Whittet had been an ‘exemplary’ prisoner and had found work as soon as he had been released from jail.