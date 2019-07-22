One man shot and another stabbed during two separate violent incidents in Northampton over the weekend

Two violent incidents erupted over the weekend as police were called to a stabbing in the town centre and a shooting in Northampton's Eastern District.

A man suffered knife wounds to his arms after a fight in Sol Central on Saturday evening, police confirmed.

One man was stabbed at Sol Central and another shot at a playing field in Northampton

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police were called to Sol Central, in Mare Fair, at 6.26pm today, Saturday, July 20, to reports of a number of men fighting.

"One man was taken to hospital with knife wounds to his arms. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Sol Central was closed immediately after the incident with a police presence remaining at the scene throughout the evening.

The entertainment complex reopened at around 10pm.

Police at the scene in Pennycress Place and the A5076 Great Billing Way

Anyone who saw what happened or has information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, stating incident 444 of July 20, 2019.

Yesterday (Sunday) officers were then called to an "altercation" at a playing field in Northampton during which a man was shot.

A spokesman for Northants Police said the man was injured at around 11.40am when an altercation broke out on a playing field off Pennycress Place and the A5076 Great Billing Way.

Police, ambulance and the air ambulance attended and a 28-year-old man was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man was stabbed at Sol Central on Friday night

"Two football matches were taking place at the time of the incident. Although the games were unrelated to the altercation, officers are asking any players or spectators who have not already spoken to police to get in touch," a spokesman said.

Detective Inspector Johnny Campbell, of Northampton CID, said: “We’re taking this shocking incident very seriously and appreciate it will have been very concerning for those who saw what happened, as well as the local community.

“A full CID investigation has been launched to bring those responsible to account. An increased police presence will remain in the area, including increased patrols to offer reassurance and support to the community.”

Witnesses and anyone with information about the incident are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, stating incident 242 of July 21.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

