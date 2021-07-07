One arrested after man shouted and behaved 'aggressively' outside Northampton coffee shop
Police are asking those who may have witnessed or been a victim in the incident to get in touch with them
A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray after a ruckus outside a Northampton coffee shop.
The altercation took place at around 5.15pm yesterday (July 6) when police received reports of a man shouting and behaving "aggressively" outside CCH Coffee House in Abington Street.
Police later arrested a man on suspicion of affray.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The Force is now appealing for anyone who may have been a victim of any part of this incident to get in touch."
A 36-year-old Market Harborough man arrested in connection with the incident has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information about it is encouraged to call 101, quoting incident number: 21000377281.