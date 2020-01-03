On-the-run career criminal from Northampton wanted by police on recall to prison

A Northampton man with a string of convictions is wanted by police after breaking the terms of his release from prison.

William Alderdice was jailed for two years and eight months in 2018 after being caught running down Occupation Road on a Sunday lunchtime brandishing a knife.

William Alderice. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The 26-year-old, formerly of Magpie Close, Corby, was released from prison in November after serving half of his sentence but is believed to have already broken the conditions of his release - so police want to send him straight back to jail.

In August last year, Northampton Crown Court heard how Alderdice, known locally as Billy, had an 11-year-history of offending dating back to his early teens, with 61 crimes on his record dating back to 2007.

He was said to have been in a cycle of 'prison, release, homelessness, alcohol' for years.

In the incident in July of that year, Alderdice, brandishing a 12-inch kitchen knife, was caught chasing another man – who was also carrying a knife – down busy Occupation Road towards Forest Gate Road.

The court heard how the defendant had found himself on the wrong side of the law dozens of times over the years-with violent offences on his record as well as convictions for possessing offensive weapons, battery, dishonesty, public disorder and threatening behaviour.

This was the fifth such offence that involved him being caught carrying a knife.

In December 2017 he was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for two years, for burglary and theft - the 2018 conviction put him in breach of that suspended sentence.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.