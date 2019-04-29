Official diversion route for Northampton drivers avoiding M1 chaos

Highways England has activated a diversion route while a stretch of the M1 between junctions 15 and 14 is closed southbound.

Details are here

The northbound carriageway was shut earlier so an air ambulance could land but has since reopened. For drivers travelling south, the agency recommends:

- Exit M1 southbound at junction 15. Turn right at M1 J15 southbound interchange and continue on the overbridge to the northbound interchange then take the southbound exit to A508.

- Continue through Roade and Grafton Regis then at Old Stratford roundabout take exit onto A5 southeast.

- At Portway interchange take first exit onto A509 Portway.

- Continue over nine roundadbouts to the A509/A4146 Northfield roundabout.

- Here, take the first exit and continue along A509 to the M1 junction 14 and rejoin the carriageway.