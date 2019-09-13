Officers seize more than 150 alcohol containers during the smmer holiday in Northampton

Northampton town centre was safer and anti-social behaviour was reduced over the summer holidays, according to the council and police.

Northampton Borough Council worked with Northamptonshire Police to fund two additional police officers for the town centre from July to the start of September.

The Drapery

Patrols provided community and business support and an increase in police visibility in Market Square and Abington Street.

Enforcement action was also taken to administer the town centre Public Spaces Protection Order, tackling street drinking, begging and anti-social behaviour.

Over the six-weeks, the two police officers covered 576 patrol hours across Abington Street, the Drapery, Gold Street, St Peters Walk, Market Square, Guildhall Road and Bridge Street.

They made 154 alcohol seizures, 88 warnings to cyclists riding their bike in pedestrian areas, 24 arrests relating to shoplifting, drugs and domestic assault and offered 10 drivers ‘traffic restriction advice‘.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “It has been really fantastic working alongside Northamptonshire Police again this summer, to help improve the town centre environment and reduce anti-social behaviour in the area.

“The activities which took place across the six weeks, built on the success of the support we provided together last summer and have not only provided more positive outcomes, but it has also generated some great feedback from both businesses and visitors to the town centre.”

In addition, the partnership engaged with and moved on 30 beggars, offered support to rough sleepers, interacted with businesses and market stall holders regularly, and provided eight offers of first aid assistance to members of the public.

Chief Inspector James Willis added: “These results demonstrate what a great partnership between two organisations can achieve and I look forward to more good results in the future as we continue to work closely with Northampton Borough Council.”