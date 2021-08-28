Officers investigating deaths of man and woman found in Kettering home launch fresh appeal

Police officers investigating the deaths of a two people found in a Kettering home have launched a fresh appeal for information.

Northamptonshire Police were called to Slate Drive, off Warren Hill, in Kettering around lunchtime yesterday (August 27) due to concern for welfare.

Neighbours reported seeing a large police presence of around ten patrol cars, before forensic investigators were seen at the scene later in the afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A forensic tent has been set up outside the property in Slate Drive, Kettering.

The force later confirmed that the body of a man and a woman were found inside.

Today (August 28) a forensic tent has been set up outside the property as a 'large-scale' investigation is underway.

Now the major incident team running the investigation has launched a fresh appeal for information.

An online portal has been set up referring to the incident and anyone with information, including relevant CCTV and smart doorbell footage, is asked to submit it here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM21D79-PO1.

Officers are appealing for information.

Enquiries to confirm the identity of the two people are underway, as are post mortem exams, and further information will be released when available.