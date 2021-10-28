Offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Bugbrooke and Long Buckby sentenced in court

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 18

Andrew Nichols, aged 33, of Lapstone House, Northampton, breached court order; fined £100, costs £146.

Radek Danko, aged 31, Campbell Street, Northampton, stole male grooming products to the value of £50.10 belonging to Wilko, assault by beating; Community order made with unpaid work for 80 hours, pay compensation of £120, surcharge to fund victim services £95, costs of £625 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ian David McLean, aged 41, of Cedar Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer, failed to provide specimen of breath; community order with 60 hours unpaid work; surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Liam Patrick Kieran Blanchard, aged 20, of Mercers Row, Northampton, breached court order; fined £50, costs £50.

Victoria Herbert, aged 29, of Lorne Road, Northampton, carried a kitchen knife in a public place; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Michael David Lawless, aged 39, of Howards Way, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine, carried a folding lock knife in a public place; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85.

Nebi Mata, aged 35, of Balfour Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, possession of cocaine; fined £1,250, surcharge £125, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

Eamonn O’Neill, aged 59, of Georges Avenue, Bugbrooke, drunk in charge of a vehicle; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, disqualified for 6 months.

Iulian Dumitru, aged 30, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £133, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Leroy Alfonso Brown, aged 53, of The Spinney, Grange Park, drove without due care and attention; fined £246, surcharge £34, costs £110, five penalty points.

■ These cases were heard on October 19

Abdul Majid Ali, aged 41, of Hester Street, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; costs £60.

Christopher Loveridge, aged 27, of Wheatfield Road, Northampton, criminal damage to a motor vehicle, assaulted an emergency worker by beating, harassment, driving while disqualified, no insurance; 44 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £300, surcharge £128, costs £550, eight penalty points.

Victor Dorel Aldea, aged 34, of Ivy Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Pervez Ali, aged 40, of Westleigh Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Paul Bliss, aged 56, of Hazel Crescent, Towcester, speeding; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Russell Adam Brown, aged 35, of Wellstood, Boughton, speeding; fined £920, surcharge £92, costs £90, three penalty points.

Steven Andrew Brown, aged 34, of St Crispin Drive, Northampton, driving unsupervised with an expired provisional licence, no insurance, fined £880, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Tammy Louise Cadd, aged 34, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Ethan Cowe, aged 19, of Northampton Road, Brixworth, speeding; fined £242, surcharge £34, costs £90, four penalty points.

Dee Cox, aged 36, of West Street, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Shannon Dalley-Brown, aged 27, of South Close, Long Buckby, carried a child not wearing a seatbelt; fined £41, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Fane Dinu, aged 52, of Wellington Street, Northampton, no seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Anca Frincu, aged 32, of Chestnut Road, Northampton, stopped in the controlled area of a Pelican crossing; fined £119, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Ion Hincu, aged 32, of Tamar Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £90, six penalty points.

Catalin Jovmir, aged 21, of King Edward Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Daniel Miller, aged 46, of Yelvertoft Road, Crick, speeding; fined £290, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Mohammed Ahmed Sheikh Mumin, aged 46, of Woodside Way, Northampton, no licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, eight penalty points.

Beatrice Okyne, aged 74, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Brian Robert Statham, aged 57, of Ashby Road, Daventry, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Hayley Emma Gordge, aged 36, of Fuschia Close, Northampton, fined £270, surcharge £34, costs £90, five penalty points.

Trevor Moore, aged 61, of Church Street, Long Buckby, unsecured load; fined £293, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Joe David Nicholson, aged 29, of Clayson Road, Overstone, speeding; fined £192, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Jack Gary Nowak, aged 27, of St Albans Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Azurae Melissa Roberts, aged 30, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three penalty points.

Marian Scortesco, aged 42, of Whiston Road, Northampton, drove while using a mobile phone; fined £142, surcharge £34, costs £90, six penalty points.

Marius Daniel Simion, aged 24, of Wade Meadow Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Fiodor Dodon, aged 34, of Weedon Road, Northampton, expired provisional licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for 24 months due to repeat offending.

Segun Ejioye, aged 34, of Mayfly Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence on April 8, 2021; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six penalty points.

Segun Ejioye, aged 34, of Mayfly Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to identifying a driver suspected of an offence on May 5, 2021; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Bogdan-Ionel Hocica, aged 29, of Cambria Crescent, Northampton, revoked licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Valentin Mereuta, aged 29, of Old Barn Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £161, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

