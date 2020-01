Police want information about motorbikes being ridden on parkland in the Rectory Farm area of Northampton.

Officers from Northamptonshire's Operation Neutrino off-road bike team issued photos of the riders, which have also been spotted in the Blackthorn and Goldings areas.

A police spokesman said: "If you have any information about these bikes, please email us at operationneutrino@northants.pnn.police.uk or call 101.