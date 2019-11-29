Northants man contacted BBC Doctor's actress just four days after being handed a restraining order

A man who was ordered by a court to stop contacting an actress he dated for a couple of months has ended up behind bars after phoning her just days after being convicted of harassment.

Jason Clare, formerly of Daventry but now in prison, bombarded Jennifer Etherington, 23, with drunken emails and voicemails after she ended their brief liaison last November. He was also caught drink driving on his way to her house in April.

At a previous court hearing, magistrates heard how the break-up had sent him into a spiral of depression. Despite being warned by police to stop contacting the victim, he continued and was charged with harassment without violence. He appeared in court in London in August and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 30 days' rehab and 120 hours of community service. He was also given a five year restraining order.

Following that verdict, Ms Etherington told the Evening Standard that the harassment had been a 'constant nightmare' that had stalled her career but that she hoped that she could put the ordeal behind her. She had been forced to delete all her social media accounts and said that ordeal had been 'exhausting.'

However, Clare, 27, waited just four days after the sentencing before again beginning another period of harassment.

He admitted being in breach of the restraining order at a magistrates' court hearing and appeared before Northampton Crown Court today (Friday, November 29) to be sentenced.

Prosecuting, Lynsey Knott said that Clare - who appeared from HMP Peterborough via videolink - had made contact again with the victim on August 17.

"He made contact with her through a work colleague of hers. He contacted her work place, leaving voice messages and contacted her agent," she said.

He left sexually aggressive voice mails for her and threatened to 'strangle her' and to 'kill her'.

He also phoned the police control room to tell them that Ms Etherington was 'in big trouble.'

Ms Knott continued: "On August 28 the defendant called for an ambulance to come to her home. The complainant wasn't even there when the ambulance arrived."

The court heard how he had also contacted the theatre where she was working.

Clare sobbed throughout the hearing while his mother sat in court.

Recorder David Mason QC said that he would delay sentencing because he wanted to see if the probation service could offer any assistance to Clare, warning him that he may well be facing an immediate custodial sentence.

Clare, who gave his address as a holiday park in the Vale of Glamorgan, will now be sentenced next month.