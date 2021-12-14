Northamptonshire woman, 22, who battered her abuser and two others gets community service

A 22-year-old woman from Northamptonshire has been given a suspended sentence after battering her abuser as well as two of his mates.

Jasmine Grimshaw, of Andromeda Way, Brackley pleaded guilty to four offences.

The 22-year-old was charged with three counts of assault, with one causing actual bodily harm, plus damage to one of the victims' t-shirt.

Grimshaw's guilty plea and lack of criminal history meant she could receive the 'lowest sentence' possible.

Bayley Fitsimmons had already served nine months for domestic abuse against Grimshaw in the past, the court heard.

His Honour Judge David Herbert QC, presiding, read that an argument broke out between the former partners after Grimshaw approached Fitzsimmons, which led to multiple assaults.

Judge Herbert said: "It seems to me you went there to find out something about Fitzsimmons' new partner.

"You then picked up a piece of wood and hit Fitzsimmons twice, once on each arm, causing minor injuries."

Judge Herbert accepted that the two's turbulent history played a role in the violent incident.

Grimshaw also admitted to assaulting two other men by beating them, one of whom she struck with a mobile phone.

The assaults took place on April 16 this year at the Crown Hotel in Brackley.

Judge Herbert added: "This isn't a trivial incident. With any viewing, this was an assault with a weapon.

"But I recognise the history you have with Fitzsimons where you were by and large the victim of it.

"This is her first and only court appearance. So I shall treat the actual bodily harm as the main offence and will not add additional charges for the others, as they are part and parcel of the assault.

"You are now subject to a restraining order which will last until the of June 14, 2023. So that's 18 months.

"That prohibits you from directly or indirectly contacting Mr Fitzsimmons."

Grimshaw was seen to enthusiastically nod at this condition, saying she had 'no problem at all' with the decision.

The woman was also given the 'lowest sentence' available. This was an 18-month community order with 60 hours unpaid work and 20 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Added to these was the restraining order for 18 months and a £95.00 payment for the victims surcharge.

Judge Herbert warned Grimshaw that future misbehaviour would not be taken lightly, saying: "If you do anything silly like you did on this occasion, you will find yourself back in this court where the maximum sentence for breaking a restraining order is five years.

"Judges take a dim view of it."