Northamptonshire teenager's Ford Fiesta had no insurance, no mirrors, no brake lights and dodgy tyres

A teenager landed a £1,300 court bill after driving an uninsured dangerous vehicle on a busy Northamptonshire road.

Dylan Payne was stopped behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta on the A422 near Farthinghoe on August 19 last year. Documents from Northampton Magistrates Court showed the car had:

■ No mirrors

Payne was fined for driving a dangerous vehicle and having no insurance at Northampton Magistrates Court

■ Two defective brake lights

■ One low profile tyre mixed with three standard tyres

Payne, aged 18 — also known as Dylan Harper — was convicted under the single justice procedure and fined £660 for having no insurance plus another £440 for driving a dangerous vehicle.