Northamptonshire teenager's Ford Fiesta had no insurance, no mirrors, no brake lights and dodgy tyres
Magistrates hit 18-year-old with £1,300 court bill over dangerous vehicle on A422 near Farthinghoe
A teenager landed a £1,300 court bill after driving an uninsured dangerous vehicle on a busy Northamptonshire road.
Dylan Payne was stopped behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta on the A422 near Farthinghoe on August 19 last year. Documents from Northampton Magistrates Court showed the car had:
■ No mirrors
■ Two defective brake lights
■ One low profile tyre mixed with three standard tyres
Payne, aged 18 — also known as Dylan Harper — was convicted under the single justice procedure and fined £660 for having no insurance plus another £440 for driving a dangerous vehicle.
The teenager, whose address was given as Market Place, Brackley, was also ordered to pay £200 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services and had his licence endorsed with six points.