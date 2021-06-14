Northamptonshire teenagers arrested following Saturday night stabbing

Two teenagers were arrested in the Northamptonshire area following Saturday night's stabbing in Market Harborough

A 21-year-old man later named locally as Keiran Silcott was airlifted to a hospital in Coventry after being found injured near Sainsbury's supermarket in Market Harborough town centre.

Leicestershire Police yesterday (Sunday 13 June) confirmed two males aged 18 and 16 were in custody after being arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent.

Reports in the Harborough Mail told how the victim — who has since been discharged after treatment for superficial wounds — phoned his mum just after 9pm to say he had been knifed in the chest and leg.

Claire Silcott was out on patrol as a street pastor with three colleagues when she got a call from her distraught son.

“We were just out about to give out lollipops to young people in the park," said Claire, whose son lives with her in Lubenham.