Northamptonshire Police introduces ‘going home checklist’ to help officers look after their mental health

As part of the force’s wellbeing programme, Northamptonshire Police has introduced a checklist for officers to read through as they finish their shift.

The eight-point list includes thinking about ‘difficult parts of the shift’ as well as naming three things that went well.

The 'going home checklist'. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Chief Constable, Nick Adderley, tweeted about the new initiative that he hopes will help all members of staff de-stress.

The tweet said: “As part of our wellbeing programme we will be making sure that our ‘going home checklist’ is followed and understood by every member of staff.

“No one should carry the trauma and stress of their job home. Decompressing, refreshing and talking helps. We’re on it..”

Members of staff are also encouraged to ‘be proud of the service they have provided’ and check on their colleagues.

The last point of the checklist, placed just above Ch Cons Adderley's signature, says: “Never forget I appreciate you and what you do in our mission to fight crime and protect people.”

The tweet has received a great deal of support, with more than 1,000 likes, 200 retweets and a number of positive comments.

One person tweeted: “It’s the small things such as this that really make a difference.”