Northamptonshire Police intercept parcels bringing knives into county

Residents attempting to buy prohibited weapons in Northamptonshire have been targeted as part of a national initiative aiming to reduce the number of illegal knives in circulation.

On August 6 and 9, Proactive Team officers from Northamptonshire Police worked with Border Force colleagues to visit almost 40 people suspected to be the intended recipients of a prohibited item.

Parcels containing prohibited items addressed to people living in Northamptonshire were intercepted by Border Force operatives, resulting in the seizure of items including flick knives, curved karambit knives, batons and knuckle dusters.

Police officers then visited the identified addresses to speak to intended recipients and deliver letters informing them of the laws around the purchase of such items, and warning that any further attempts to import prohibited items would be followed up by police.

Recipients were also encouraged to surrender any weapons already in their possession for safe disposal, without fear of prosecution.

The visits were carried out as part of Operation Viper, the Northamptonshire Police crackdown on serious organized crime, including drug and gang related offending.

A person caught carrying a knife could face a prison sentence of up to four years, and an unlimited fine: https://www.gov.uk/buying-carrying-knives.

Anyone with information about the possession of knives or other prohibited weapons can call police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Advice and support on knife crime can be found at www.knifefree.co.uk.