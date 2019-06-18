Northamptonshire Police chief slams 'shocking and sickening' assaults on officers in Channel 4 documentary

The chief constable of Northamptonshire Police slammed the 'shocking and sickening' assaults on officers shown in 999: What's Your Emergency last night (Monday, June 17).

The Channel 4 documentary's ninth season is all about on our county's police force with the third episode focusing on the lack of respect some people have for officers and call centre staff.

Offenders were shown pushing a female officer down a flight of stairs, punching another in the head, spitting at them, resisting arrest and being verbally abusive.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley took to Twitter to criticise those who attack his staff 'on a daily basis'.

"Seeing injured officers, bloodied and battered turns my stomach and reading of the assaults on a daily basis is becoming all too familiar," he wrote last night.

In another post, Ch Con Adderley commented: "I wanted to public to see the real ‘less glamorous’ side of policing.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley on patrol

"The producers have done a great job so far in delivering what I asked for. It is shocking and sickening yet our staff keep doing their absolute best, every day. Utmost respect."

Many people messaged him during the show to praise officers for their professionalism and hard work in protecting Northamptonshire.

"The feedback has been incredibly positive. It is important to show and share the challenges our officers and staff face every day and night. No ordinary job," he wrote.

Ch Con Adderley also explained how assaults on police officers are dealt with, saying there is a 'seven-step plan' and he writes a victim impact statement for the court, adding that he does around eight a week, which saddens him.

"Total respect for all our emergency services who do their very best everyday, in difficult circumstances, and face such revolting individuals," he wrote.

To watch the episode, click here.