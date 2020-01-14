Northamptonshire Police chief confirms whole force will be equipped with Taser ‘within two years’

The police force, which was the first to arm all front-line officers with Taser, is set to make another huge stride.

Nick Adderley took to Twitter to confirm he is working towards ensuring the whole force is fully equipped with Taser ‘within two years’.

The Chief Constable 'welcomes the support and recognition by the Home Secretary as to the benefits of equipping officers with Taser.' Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

The chief constable for Northamptonshire Police was tweeting in response to the Home Office’s announcement that bidding has begun for forces across the country to gain funding to arm more of its officers with Taser.

Ch Cons Adderley said: “@NorthantsPolice welcomes the support and recognition by the Home Secretary as to the benefits of equipping officers with Taser.

“We are already well into our uplift programme (Operation Boatman) and will press ahead to ensure a fully equipped force within two years.”

This comes after Northamptonshire Police were the first force in the UK to arm all front-line officers with Taser back in August 2019.

Now more forces could be following in the footsteps of Northamptonshire as the Home Office announces £10 million of funding to equip ‘up to 10,000 more officers with Taser to keep themselves and the public safe.’

Home Secretary, Priti Patel, said: “Our brave police officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect us and I am committed to giving them the told they need to keep themselves and the public safe.

“The rise in assaults on officers is appalling which is why I am providing funding to equip up to 10,000 more officers with Taser - an important tactical option when facing potentially physically violent situations.”