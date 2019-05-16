Northamptonshire most in-need charities awarded £187,000 in April

Some of Northamptonshire's most needy charity groups were awarded more than £180,000 in April to help them in the the county's communities.

April was a great month for local community groups as Northamptonshire Community Foundation awarded £187,747.87 to those in need.

The Foundation, on average, gives out just over £1million to charities and local causes annually, supporting some of the most vulnerable people in the county's communities and improving quality of life for all.

Thanks to the generosity of a wide network of fund holders and donors, crucial funding has helped to support some of the county’s much needed community projects, including those tackling issues such as poverty, health and wellbeing and social isolation.

Anthony Brinklow, Grants Co-ordinator at Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We are delighted to support a variety of projects across the county on behalf of our network of donors and fund holders. We are able to support those in greatest need, helping a range of groups and organisations make a real difference to their communities.”

Some of the supported groups included:

Citizens Advice Services Corby and Kettering received £4,968 to continue to provide a specialist advice service, supporting those on low incomes to address welfare benefit and debt related problems.

KidsAid Foundation received £4,800 to provide wellbeing workshops to vulnerable families to improve emotional and mental health.

Collyweston Historical and Preservation Society were awarded £4,597.87 to support an archaeological dig alongside a heritage celebration weekend.

Deafconnect received £5,000 to host a range of events and activities for their 50+ British Sign Language (BSL) group.

Carol Spencer, a 50+ BSL Volunteer at Deafconnect, said: “The Foundation supports the 50+ group in breaking down barriers that deaf people face daily, reducing social isolation, improving social mobility, learning new skills and developing confidence.”

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the leading independent grant-making charity in the county, working with fund holders and donors to ensure projects make a sustainable impact on local need.