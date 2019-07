A drug dealer from Northamptonshire has been jailed for nearly four years after admitting his intent to supply cocaine.

Joshua Benson was arrested after police carried out raids at two addresses in Daventry on March 30.

Joshua Benson. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The 25-year-old, of Litchborough Road, Towcester, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply at Northampton Crown Court on July 8.

He was sentenced to 45 months’ imprisonment for each count, to be served concurrently.