A man who 'completely robbed a child of her innocence' after he sexually assaulted her has been jailed for 17 years and six months.

Andrew Nicholls was found guilty at Northampton Crown Court last month and returned to court for sentencing on Tuesday (November 2).

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo told the 46-year-old: "You completely robbed her of a happy and innocent childhood."

Andrew Nicholls. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The victim bravely went to Northamptonshire Police in early 2017. The jury returned guilty verdicts against Nicholls, of Camp Hill, Bugbrooke, on all charges on October 4, after a trial.

A heart-breaking statement by the victim read out in court detailed the psychological trauma she had experienced as a result of being sexually assaulted.

She cries herself to sleep most nights, struggles to feel safe with or trust anyone and has been diagnosed with mixed anxiety-depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder, the court heard.

The prosecution lawyer said: "She says it's difficult to put into words the effect Andrew Nicholls' actions have had on her life.

"She has an enduring fear of men and him. She doesn't feel safe to leave the house by herself and feels all men will do the same to her."

Judge Mayo sentenced Nicholls to 14 years and six months in prison for sexually assaulting the girl and three years consecutively relating to indecent images.