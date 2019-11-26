Northamptonshire A14 crash victim dies

A woman whose car overturned on the A14 this morning has died, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the eastbound stretch of the major road between junctions 1 and 2, towards Kettering, at about 10.15am.

For reasons not yet known a red Toyota Yaris drifted off the carriageway, coming to rest upside down in a ditch.

This afternoon a police spokesman confirmed the driver of the car, an 82-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

The road was closed for about five hours before re-opening at about 3pm.