Northampton women robbed in their homes by fake window cleaner

Northamptonshire Police is urging residents in Northampton’s Eastern District to avoid using unregistered workers for window cleaning or gardening work after two women were robbed.

The first incident happened in Waingrove, Blackthorn, at 9.10pm on Saturday, May 18, and the other in Greatfield Court, Thorplands, at 9.20am on Tuesday, May 21.

A police spokeswoman said: "On each occasion the suspect had either cleaned the victim’s windows or offered gardening work, before using force to steal their handbag or purse.

"Officers investigating these robberies want to make people in the area aware of these incidents, and are encouraging residents to avoid using unregistered workers for window cleaning or gardening work."

Anyone who has any concerns after being offered this type of work is asked to call Northamptonshire Police immediately on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

The suspect in the robberies is described as a white man, of thin build and with an unshaven face. He wore beige trousers, a beige or grey t-shirt, black jacket and black hat.

Anyone with information about either of these offences should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.