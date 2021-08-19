Northampton woman pleads guilty to historic sexual offences against young children
Hilton, 61, admitted offences and is due to be sentenced in October
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 2:39 pm
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 2:40 pm
A Northampton woman has pleaded guilty to several historic sexual offences against young children at court today (Thursday, August 19).
Astrid Hilton admitted to three counts of indecently assaulting a child and one count of indecency with a child at Northampton Crown Court.
The 61-year-old, of Sheraton Close, is due to be sentenced on October 14.