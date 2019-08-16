Northampton window cleaner robbed elderly victims he knew in their homes to feed drug addiction

A Northampton window cleaner who targetted elderly pensioners he knew and robbed them in their homes has been jailed for 10 years.

James Turnbull picked his victims out of elderly people he knew or had worked for before forcing his way into their homes and stealing hundreds of pounds in front of them as they watched helplessly.

James Turnbull, 34, targetted elderly people he knew and robbed them in their own homes.

But at his sentencing yesterday (August 16), Northampton Crown Court heard how the 34-year-old even resorted to defrauding over £3,000 from his mother to feed his drug habit.

His campaign of robberies between May and June this year included an incident where he attacked an 80-year-old woman in her home to steal her purse.

Prosecutor Lynsey Knott told the court: "The victim opened her front door to find this defendant, who she knew was her window cleaner. He asked her if she could swap a £20 for two tens.

"When she got her purse, he pushed her to the floor with both hands and tried to grab her purse.

"When she shouted 'what are you doing,' he smiled at her."

Turnbull then pulled the elderly woman out into her own front garden, yanked the purse off her and ran off.

Turnbull, who appeared in court over a live video link from prison, appeared disinterested as his crimes were read out and at times rested his chin on the table.

Another victim of Turnball's was a 78-year-old man with Alzheimer's and his wife who he had known his entire life. He forced his way into their home in disguise, shoved the man to the floor and stole £800 straight from his pocket.

He went on to attack a third victim whose lawn he had mowed a week before. When she tried to close the door on him, he stopped it with his hand, pushed her over and took her purse.

Finally, in June this year, the 34-year-old attacked a woman working at a kiosk in Weston Favell Shopping Centre after pretending to ask about eyebrow treatments for his wife.

He pushed the cashier out the way and ran off with the till - but the cashier was able to pick him out of an ID parade the next day.

Turnbull later pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and four counts of fraud for using his victim's credit cards in shops.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said: "This was a campaign of robberies. These were people you knew and on some occasions had worked for.

"One of your victims, in particular, said how anxious these offences had left her. She was scared because you knew her, you knew when she worked night shifts and you knew the ground floor layout of her home.

"Another one of your victims was badly shaken because she had known you your whole life before you robbed her. She is now afraid in her own home."

The court heard Turnbull used his victim's stolen money to feed an addiction to crack cocaine.