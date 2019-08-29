Northampton van thieves ram Good Samaritan's car and attack it with metal poles

Thieves stole tools from a van parked at a Northampton steakhouse before ramming a car that tried to block them in and attacking it with metal poles.

A Renault van parked outside Miller & Carter Steakhouse off Talavera Way was broken into in by three white men at around 10.30pm on August 20.

The van was broken into in the Miller & Carter Steakhouse car park off Talavera Way. Photo: Google

They took the tools from inside the van went to drive away in their getaway car - thought to be a BMW or an Audi.

But another tried to block them in the car park so the thieves rammed the Good Samaritan, damaging the front.

The robbers then got out of their car and hit the other car with metal poles before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident should call police on 101, quoting incident number 19000442926.