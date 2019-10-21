Northampton Town appeals for witnesses after allegations of 'racist chanting' from Salford fans

Witnesses are being sought after reports of 'racist chanting' being heard from the visiting supporters section during Cobblers' Sky Bet League Two clash with Salford City at the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday.

The Cobblers have released a statement saying they 'have been made aware of allegations' with regards to 'words that are offensive and discriminatory towards the traveller community' coming from the away stand during the match.

"Northampton Town Football Club have been made aware of allegations of racist chanting from the away stand during Saturday's game with Salford City," read the statement from the club.

"The club understands that the allegations centre around the chanting of words that are offensive and discriminatory towards the traveller community.

"Northampton Town Football Club has a proud record of diversity and inclusion, and will not accept any discriminatory comments or behaviour at our matches in any form.

"We urge any supporter who may have heard or witnessed any such chanting from individuals within the Salford City supporters section, or who may have any information in relation to this matter, to please contact Northamptonshire Police by calling 101."

Northamptonshire Police have said the chanting was witnessed by officers just after kick-off, and superintendent Dennis Murray told the BBC: "We're working with both clubs, who are cooperating with our investigation.

"Thankfully incidents like this are rare, but Northamptonshire Police will not tolerate racist or abusive language, within sport or anywhere else, and would encourage anyone who witnesses anything of this nature to report it to us so we can investigate."