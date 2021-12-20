Northampton thug's 22 weeks in prison for attacks on two women and two police officers
Magistrates jail 38-year-old who kicked constable in the groin one month into suspended sentence
A thug has been jailed for a series of assaults on two women and two police officers in Northampton.
Magistrates sentenced Jeremiah James O’Driscoll, aged 38, to a total of 22 weeks after hearing of his violence committed while already on a suspended sentence.
O’Driscoll, of Eskdale Avenue, pleaded guilty to kicking one officer in the groin and assaulted another following attacks on two women on December 13.
He was given three concurrent sentences of six weeks, four weeks and ten weeks to run concurrently, plus a 12-week sentence consecutive to the others.
He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to his victims.
Only last month, O’Driscoll had been given a two-month jail sentence suspended for a year for driving while disqualified and failed to provide a specimen of breath after being stopped on suspicion of drink-driving.