Northampton thug will be paying off £1,000 court bill until 2026 after kicking Police Constable in the groin

A 53-year-old thug who kicked one police officer in the groin and threatened another will be paying off his court bill until 2026.

David John Lewis was convicted of two assault charges at Northampton Magistrates Court and ordered to pay more than £1,000 in fines, compensation and costs — at £20 a month.

Court documents showed Lewis, whose address was given as Beechcroft Gardens, Abington, denied assault charges against two officers during an incident in the town in January this year.

Northamptonshire Police sees more than 600 assaults on its officers a year, according to latest figures

Magistrates found Lewis guilty following a trial on October 7.

He was fined a total of £600, plus ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £60 surcharge to fund victim services and a further £300 in prosecution costs.

Latest figures showed attacks on police in Northamptonshire hit a four-year high during the coronavirus pandemic.

Home Office data shows 605 attacks on police officers were recorded by Northamptonshire Police between April 2020 and March 2021.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley, who has already become the first to arm all his officers with a Taser, said: “Any assault on a police officer is unacceptable and it is right and proper that these men have been taken to court and punished for his actions.

“My officers come to work to fight crime and protect people, and while they place themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis to do this, they deserve to be able to do their jobs free from the fear of violence.

“It’s not just an attack on a uniform, it’s an attack on a person.