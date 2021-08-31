A Northampton theatre boss has been left ‘disillusioned’ by vandals who graffitied the premises as the business attempts to bounce back from the pandemic.

The Deco’s main entrance on the corner of Abington Street and Lower Mounts was vandalised in the early hours of Monday morning (August 30).

CCTV footage three people spray painting the main entrance shutter at 12.45am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graffiti left on the main entrance of The Deco.

Staff members discovered the vandalism later that day and several employees had to spend hours cleaning the shutter.

Chief executive of The Deco, Kevin Roach, said: “It took us a couple of hours to clean it and it’s still not acceptable. It needs painting.

“It took them (the vandals) a couple of minutes to do it and in that time you can see people walking and driving past them.

“We’ve had graffiti before but nothing on this scale.

Even after cleaning, the shutter still needs to be repainted.

“It’s completely unacceptable to do it and it’s damaging to business especially as we have been closed for so long.

“I’m disillusioned as to why people have done this.”

Despite best efforts from staff, the cleaning did not completely remove the graffiti so the shutter will need to be repainted.

The business will have to fork out ‘a couple of hundred pounds’ for the repaint at a time when it is trying to recover from a difficult 18 months.

There is also graffiti under The Beatles plaque.

Kevin added: “It’s a family business so it comes out of our own pockets.

“But we can’t leave it as it is.

“Customers will not want to pay to come to a place that looks like that.”

The Deco also has a plaque by its entrance marking the two times The Beatles played at the venue. Grafitti was also left underneath this plaque.

Kevin has released the CCTV images and video footage in the hope that it will help catch the culprits.