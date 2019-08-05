Northampton teenager was killed by one-inch stab wound over 'comments made on Facebook', murder trial hears

A Northampton teenager died of a one-inch stab wound to his chest in a sudden attack he "did nothing to deserve", a court heard yesterday.

A trial has begun over the death of Louis Ryan Menezes who was killed on Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe, in May last year. He was 17.

A murder trial has begun over the death of Northampton teenager Louis-Ryan Menezes.

An 18-year-old man - who cannot be named due to legal reasons - stands charged with murdering Louis in a sudden attack with a "hunting-style knife".

On the first day of the trial at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (August 5), the jury heard how the stab wound that killed Louis was only one-inch deep and was allegedly inflicted in an argument with the defendant on Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe.

The court heard that the argument between Louis and the defendant was over ‘some things said on Facebook’.

The jury heard that Louis was reportedly also carrying a knife in his waistband before the argument began.

The teenager was killed on May 25, 2018, in Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe.

Prosecutor John Lloyd-Jones QC told the jury: "As they approached each other, witnesses describe hearing Louis and [the defendent] saying again and again 'what is it then, what is it then'.

"And as those words were exchanged [the defendant] suddenly and unexpectedly pulled out a large knife. And with that knife, this defendant stabbed Louis straight in the chest."

The defendant and another young man he was with reportedly then ran while one of Louis' friends helped him to a nearby stairwell on Drayton Walk.

It was on this stairwell that a member of the public took a picture of the fatally-wounded teenager that showed a black and white kitchen knife tucked into his waistband.

An 18-year-old man stands trial charged with stabbing Louis to death in a "sudden" attack as they argued.

Although he was taken to hospital, Louis was pronounced dead at 7.25pm that night (May 25).

A post-mortem will reportedly show how the alleged stab wound was one-inch deep and penetrated Louis’ heart.

The prosecution’s case is that although Louis was carrying a knife in his waistband, he 'did nothing' to provoke the alleged attack.

Meanwhile, the defendant - who was arrested in London four days after the killing - claims he stabbed Louis in self-defence.

Defence barrister Paul Mendell QC told the jury: "The main issue, in this case, is that the violence used by [the defendant] was not unlawful. He was acting in self-defence.

"Ladies and gentlemen, you can strike the first blow if you genuinely believe you are about to be attacked. And if you do genuinely believe you are about to be attacked, it doesn't matter if you are wrong."

The first day of evidence is set to begin tomorrow (August 5).