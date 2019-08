A teenager is being hunted by police after he failed to attend court.

Fraydon Ghaderi, aged 19, formerly of Roe Road, Northampton, was due in court on August 1 over one charge of assault by beating, and one count of racially aggravated assault by beating, in relation to an incident in Northampton on February 26 this year.

Fraydon Ghaderi.

Northamptonshire Police published this appeal today.

Anyone with information about where Ghaderi is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Incident number: 19000404422