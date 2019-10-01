Northampton street remains sealed off following unexplained 'incident' in Thorplands

Police remain at the scene of an ongoing incident in town this morning (Tuesday).

Officers remain at the crime scene in Booth Meadow Court this morning which has been sealed off since last night (Monday).

Booth Meadow Court remains sealed off this morning

Northamptonshire Police has yet to confirm what the incident is at the time of publication.

One Thorplands resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “I heard loud bangs but it did not sound like fireworks. It was at about 7.25pm.

“It is quite scary because I have three kids. But no matter where you live there will always be problems.

“I woke up and the police tape was here.

Police have not yet confirmed the nature of the incident

“There’s lots of speculation flying around but whatever it is it’s got to be serious for it to look like this.”

A statement released by the force at 9pm last night stated: "Police are currently dealing with an incident in the Thorplands area of Northampton. Officers were called to Booth Meadow Court at about 7.30pm tonight. Anyone with any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident #497 of today."

