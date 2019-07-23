Northampton stabbing victim 'recovering well', police confirm

A man wounded by a blade over the weekend near Northampton's Sol Central entertainment complex is making a recovery.

Police were called to Sol Central, in Mare Fair, at 6.26pm on Saturday, July 20, to reports of a number of men fighting.

Traffic diversions were in place and people were advised to avoid the area for a few hours hours.

One man, who police confirmed today was 21 years old, was taken to hospital with knife wounds to his arms.

A spokeswoman today confirmed that "the victim has now left hospital and appears to be recovering well."

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident so far.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, stating incident 444 of July 20, 2019.